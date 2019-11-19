Jamaica Hospital Medical Center honors first responders at 128th Anniversary Rainbow Ball

Jamaica Hospital Medical Center honored New York City’s first responders with a special awards ceremony during its 128th Anniversary Rainbow Ball at the Queens Museum on Saturday.

“We have a close relationship with our emergency response partners. They work hand-in-hand, every day with our Trauma Service and Emergency Department nurses and doctors. Jamaica hospital is proud to honor these courageous individuals and show appreciation for their life-saving efforts,” said Bruce J. Flanz, the hospital’s president and CEO.

Among those honored were members of: NYPD Patrol Borough Queens South; FDNY Division 13; FDNY EMS Division 4; and paramedics from the hospital’s Pre-Hospital Care Department. NYPD Chief David Barrere, FDNY Commander Jim DiDomenico and EMS Chief Nancy Gilligan accepted plaques of appreciation on behalf of their respective units.