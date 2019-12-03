Jamaica man gets 20 years for fatally stabbing man at an Ozone Park club in 2017: DA

A Jamaica man got serious prison time for stabbing a man to death at an Ozone Park club in 2017, prosecutors announced Monday.

Kenneth Shaw, 38, was convicted of first-degree manslaughter last month. He was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison.

According to trial testimony, at 12:55 a.m. on July 13, 2017, Shaw was inside Cookie’s Lounge, located on Cross Bay Boulevard in Ozone Park, when he touched a woman’s tattoo. John Savillo, 55, was a friend of the woman and took offense to the action and pushed Shaw.

A physical altercation ensued between the men, leading to Savillo being stabbed twice in the torso. Savillo sustained a lacerated liver and was transported to a local hospital with internal bleeding. He ultimately died of his injuries 13 hours later.

“Unfortunately, a man is dead and another man is going to prison for a very long time after a petty argument turned deadly inside a Queens neighborhood bar,” said Acting Queens District Attorney John M. Ryan. “The Court has ordered this man to prison for this senseless act of violence.”