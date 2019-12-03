Jamaica man gets 20 years for fatally stabbing man at an Ozone Park club in 2017: DA

File photo/Shutterstock

A Jamaica man got serious prison time for stabbing a man to death at an Ozone Park club in 2017, prosecutors announced Monday.

Kenneth Shaw, 38, was convicted of first-degree manslaughter last month. He was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison.

According to trial testimony, at 12:55 a.m. on July 13, 2017, Shaw was inside Cookie’s Lounge, located on Cross Bay Boulevard in Ozone Park, when he touched a woman’s tattoo. John Savillo, 55, was a friend of the woman and took offense to the action and pushed Shaw.

A physical altercation ensued between the men, leading to Savillo being stabbed twice in the torso. Savillo sustained a lacerated liver and was transported to a local hospital with internal bleeding. He ultimately died of his injuries 13 hours later.

“Unfortunately, a man is dead and another man is going to prison for a very long time after a petty argument turned deadly inside a Queens neighborhood bar,” said Acting Queens District Attorney John M. Ryan. “The Court has ordered this man to prison for this senseless act of violence.”

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Flushing man pleads guilty to stabbing his girlfriend over 300 times, faces 24 years in prison
Flushing man pleads guilty to stabbing his girlfriend over 300 times, faces 24 years in prison
Man sentenced for nearly decapitating his wife on the streets of Ozone Park
Man sentenced for nearly decapitating his wife on the streets of Ozone Park


Skip to toolbar