Woman with head trauma found dead in her Little Neck apartment: NYPD

Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found with head trauma in her Little Neck home.

Officers responded to a 911 call at 1:54 p.m. on Dec. 4 regarding an unconscious woman in the basement apartment of a home on Marathon Parkway near Beechknoll Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 55-year-old Virginia Pomponio in the bedroom lying on her side with trauma to her head.

EMS rushed to the location and declared Pomponio dead at the scene. At this time, the NYPD does not suspect foul play and confirmed that the victim suffered from a pre-existing medical condition. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.