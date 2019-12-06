Southeast Queens electeds will host community conversation Sunday on sewage flooding in South Ozone Park

State Senator James Sanders Jr. will lead a community conversation Sunday on the Nov. 30 raw sewage flooding of hundreds of homes in South Ozone Park which was the result of a blocked sewage pipe.

Sanders will be joined by City Councilwoman Adrienne Adams, Assemblywoman Vivian Cook and City Comptroller Scott Stringer and they will provide updates on the cleanup and recovery efforts and government agencies will be on hand to lend support to help homeowners who experienced damages.

“This is a terrible and unfortunate incident to have happened, especially around the holidays,” Sanders said. “My office will be working with the city and all the appropriate agencies to help affected homeowners recover and resume their busy lives.”

The cause of the blockage is still unknown and the investigation continues. Residents impacted by the flooding should file a claim with their insurance company and the Comptroller’s Office to cover any damage from the raw sewage.

The community meeting will be held Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2:00 p.m. at PS 223, the Lyndon B. Johnson School located at 125-20 Sutphin Blvd. in Jamaica.

Meanwhile, the City Council will demand answers about the crisis from city officials during a Committee of Environmental Protection hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 10:00 a.m.

“It is outrageous that so many South Ozone Park residents were displaced and suffered property damage when their homes were flooded by sewage just after the holiday,” City Councilwoman Adrienne Adams said. “Apologies will not make these residents whole. It is imperative that we get answers from the Department of Environmental Protection for the residents of southeast Queens that are still struggling.”