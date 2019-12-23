Queens car dealerships collect thousands of coats for New York Cares Coat Drive

New York’s new car dealer franchises are teaming up to make sure that no one has to be cold this winter.

Several car dealerships, including 25 from Queens, that make up the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association (GNYADA) are participating in the 2019-20 New York Cares Coat Drive. The dealerships account for over 10 percent of the total amount of coats collected so far, with the reach extending beyond New York City to Long Island, Westchester and Rockland counties.

“Our member dealers continue to outdo themselves in terms of enthusiasm and generosity, extending the reach and volume of the coat drive to help even more New Yorkers in need each year,” said Mark Schienberg, president of GNYADA.“This impressive effort is an example of the enormous charitable impact that GNYADA members have in their communities, serving as leaders in philanthropy and community service in towns and neighborhoods throughout the downstate New York region. Once again, this year, we will do everything possible to keep New York families warm as the winter cold moves in.”

With homelessness and the number of school-aged children experiencing homelessness in New York City on the rise, the 2019-20 New York Cares Coat Drive aims to surpass its goal of 105,000 new or gently used coats this winter. The car dealerships have already collected over 10,000 coats this winter, and surpassed 50,000 coats total since they began to participate in the annual coat drive in 2012.

Out of 194 collection sites this year, GNYADA member dealers make up 129 sites outside New York City. For a list of participating dealerships, visit www.gnyada.com/ community/coat-drive.