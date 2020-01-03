Here are 10 things to do in Queens this weekend!

Friday, Jan. 3

Hello Panda Festival

The city’s inaugural Hello Panda Festival touches down in the “World’s Borough” this weekend, when more than 120 massively illuminated and handcrafted lanterns will be on display, and guests will get to enjoy great food provided by 30 magnificent vendors.

Hello Panda is open seven days a week from 5 to 10 p.m., Dec. 6 to Jan. 26, 2020. Ticket prices range from $22 to $28 minus tax and service fees. For more information, visit www.hellopandafest.com or follow @hellopandafest on Instagram and Twitter and Facebook.

Sip and Paint

Come express yourself at this Sip and Paint art event at the library. Bring a friend and nothing else – supplies and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided. Register online.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Queens Public Library Arverne Branch [312 Beach 54 St., Arverne, queenslibrary.org] Admission: Free

Film Screening

Come see “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” on the big screen at the Museum of the Moving Image. Directed by the legendary singer, the film explores Beyoncé’s elaborate concerts, with behind-scenes-footage.

7 p.m. at The Museum of the Moving Image [36-01 35th Ave, Astoria, movingimage.us] Admission: $15, $11 seniors and students, $9 youth, free for members.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Open Run

Come get some exercise at this free, volunteer-led running/walking program. Everyone is welcome including dogs on leashes and children in strollers – just show up!

9 to 10 a.m. at Crocheron Park [33rd Road and 215th Place, Bayside, nycgovparks.org] Admission: Free

Free Writing Class

All writers are invited to this free writing class about editing and revising. This workshop will look at how fiction and nonfiction writers have pursued revision. There will also be exercises to help participants find what editing process works best for them. The workshop will be led by Jennifer Baker, a publishing professional of 16 years.

2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Queens Library at Broadway [40-20 Broadway, Astoria, newtownliterary.org] Admission: Free

Candlelight Evening Tour

Come by the Onderdonk House for a candlelight tour of this historic Queens landmark. There will be music performed by local groups and refreshments.

6 to 9 p.m. at the Onderdonk House [1820 Flushing Ave, Ridgewood, onderdonkhouse.org] Admission: $10, free for members

Jackknife Comedy

Laugh alongside hosts Gideon Hambright and Patrick Hastie at this monthly comedy show in Queens.

8 to 10 p.m. at The Creek and the Cave [10-93 Jackson Ave., Long Island City, creeklic.com] Admission: $5

Sunday, Jan. 5

Mulchfest 2020

Give back to the trees this year at Mulchfest 2020. Volunteers will help spread mulch around young trees to help them stay warm this winter. Participants should come prepared to be outside in the cold for several hours.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Travers Park [34th Avenue between 77th and 78th Streets, nycgovparks.org] Admission: Free

Painting with Stencils

Families with children ages 2 to 11 are invited to explore the Noguchi Museum’s galleries and participate in painting activities in the studio. No registration is required.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Noguchi Museum [9-01 33rd Rd., Long Island City, noguchi.org] Admission: $10 for adults, free for children under 12

Monday, Jan. 6

Performance Reading

Actor and writer David Houston presents three stories by Nobel Laureate Isaac Bashevis Singer. Space is limited and guests will be seated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

1 to 2:15 p.m. at Queens Public Library North Hills Branch [57-04 Marathon Pkwy., Little Neck, queenslibrary.org] Admission: Free