Far Rockaway man faces murder charges for allegedly shooting a man to death last month: DA

A Far Rockaway man was indicted on murder charges for his alleged role in shooting a man to death a week before Christmas, prosecutors announced Monday.

Michael Hall, 33, was charged with second-degree murder, second degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. He was remanded to custody, his defense lawyer reserved a bail application for a later date, and Hall was ordered to return to court on April 9.

According to charges, shortly after 6 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2019, Hall was allegedly seen on surveillance video in front of a deli at 87-18 Rockaway Blvd. The victim, 45-year-old Dion Gumby, was seen a short time later on the same surveillance footage at the deli having a brief conversation with Hall.

As Gumby walked away, Hall allegedly drew a handgun and fired several times at Gumby, hitting him in the arm, chest and abdomen. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said that according to charges, Hall allegedly fired the weapon in front of a number of people, some of whom were children. EMS transported Gumby, who also lived in Rockaway, to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he ultimately died of his injuries.

If convicted, Hall faces up to 25 years to life in prison.