Train conductor punched by scary straphanger in Woodside subway station

Police are looking for an individual who punched and spit on a train conductor in Woodside last month.

At around 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 21, an unidentified person assaulted a 39-year-old female MTA train conductor as she looked through an open train car window on a stationary 7 train at the 69th Street station, according to the NYPD. After delivering the blow, the individual ran off in an unknown direction, police say.

The train conductor was removed from her post and taken to Lenox Hill Healthplex Hospital, where she reported swelling and pain to her face, cops say.

“This attack was appalling, unprovoked and unacceptable,” Andy Byford, the president of MTA NYC Transit, said in a statement to QNS. “The conductor was simply doing her job when she was punched and spat on without warning. What kind of person does that?”

On Jan. 6, the NYPD released a photo of the suspect taken from surveillance footage. Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips.