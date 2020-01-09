Jamaica man charged for slashing his girlfriend in the face and arm at a local hospital

A Jamaica man was arrested this week for allegedly slashing his girlfriend while she was watching over her sick baby in the hospital, prosecutors announced Friday.

Alexander Fitzpatrick, 24, was arraigned before the Queens Criminal Court on charges of first-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. He was remanded to custody and ordered to return on Jan. 10.

“The victim in this case fell asleep while watching over her sick baby in the hospital,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. “She was awakened by her boyfriend, who allegedly stood over her with a sharp instrument and then slashed her in both her arm and face requiring 120 stitches.”

According to charges, the 25-year-old victim was in a room with her 6-month-old daughter, who was admitted to Jamaica Hospital as a patient on Jan. 5. She was sitting in a chair and fell asleep, but shortly after 1 a.m. she allegedly awoke to see Fitzpatrick, who is the child’s father, standing over her with a sharp object. Fitzpatrick then allegedly said in sum and substance, “I’m going to jail,” and began slashing the victim with the sharp object.

The victim sustained a deep wound to her left arm and face, which extended from her ear to her nose, and required a total of approximately 120 stitches to close all the wounds.

If convicted, Fitzpatrick faces up to 25 years in prison.