Crooks steal straphanger’s cellphone and wallet at a Jackson Heights subway station

Cops are searching for the crooks who assaulted and robbed a 19-year-old straphanger on an northbound E train at the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street subway station on Jan. 2.

The two unidentified males approached the male victim on the subway and demanded money. When the victim refused, the suspects punched the victim in the face and snatched his cellphone and wallet, which contained approximately $300 USC.

The individuals then fled on foot to parts unknown. The victim was removed to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

Police described one of the suspects as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black Du-rag, white t-shirt, black pants and bright yellow sneakers.

The second suspect was described as 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of the males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTi

All calls are strictly confidential.