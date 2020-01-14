Queens to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with events around the borough

Residents of southeast Queens will have a unique way to honor Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on his national holiday.

On Monday, Jan. 20, state Senator James Sanders Jr. is hosting a STEM education event called “Blueprints for Success” in Far Rockaway from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 10-45 Nameoke St.

Sanders explained that in one of Martin Luther King Jr.’s last speeches, “What’s in your Life’s Blueprint,” the civil rights icon reminds students to take advantage of the opportunities presented to them to ensure that they are prepared for the ever-changing world. In an age of technological domination, the big question to ask is, “What does the future look like in 2020 and beyond?”

Participants at the event will engage in workshops and hear panel discussions geared toward exposure to future opportunities. The goal of the tech event is to promote economic growth and job creation, and to provide career transitions that benefit all of southeast Queens.

“Dr. King famously spoke about having a blueprint for life that includes the determination to achieve excellence in your various fields of endeavor, so it is only fitting that we honor his legacy with an educational event that will help the community be prepared for a technologically advanced future,” Sanders said. “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a day of service and we are proud to be serving southeast Queens and beyond with this STEM-focused event.”

The event is open to the whole family and entertainment will be provided by Anselm Douglas, the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter of “Who Let the Dogs Out?” and guests will be treated to a performance by the Rok Nation Dance Company.

Participants must RSVP by calling the senator’s district office at 718-523-3069 or 718-327-7017 to reserve your seat or register online here.

Elsewhere around the borough, the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with a presentation of the play “The Day Harlem Saved Dr. King” on Monday beginning at 11 a.m. Tickets are available in the Allen Bookstore with a $35 donation per adult and $15 for children under 12.

The Cathedral is located at 110-31 Merrick Blvd. in Jamaica.

Queens Public Library has a number of free events taking place at several of its branches across the borough celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the coming days. For more information visit QPL’s website.

The Robert Ross Johnson Family Life Center in Jamaica will host its fifth annual MLK Day of Service with a food drive at their pantry located at 172-17 Linden Blvd. from 1 to 4 p.m. Participants are asked to bring non-perishable food such as canned tuna, turkey spam, spaghetti, macaroni, oatmeal, grits and bagged rice. The center is also asking for donations of used eyeglasses.

Meanwhile, a Queens Village resident will be honored by Adelphi University in Nassau County on Monday. Adelphi’s A. Brian Leander, Ph.D., will be presented with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Recognition Award at the Long Island Marriott in Uniondale.

Dr. Leander is the manager of training and development in the Office of Human Resources leading numerous projects and programs on campus and elsewhere that advance diversity and inclusion.

“It is truly an honor,” Leander said. “What it means to me is that some of the things I’ve been doing at Adelphi and in the community have impacted the lives of others in a positive way that echoes the work of Martin Luther King. Dr. King’s legacy resonates far beyond the short time he was on the planet, and I hope that what I do in my life reflects a part of that legacy.”

For more information contact Taylor Damian at 516-877-4040 or email at tdamian@adelphi.edu.