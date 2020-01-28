Cops searching for thief who shot and robbed a man in Corona

NYPD

Police are searching for the thief who shot and robbed a man in Corona earlier this month.

Authorities say a man approached a 27-year-old man at 107-11 Northern Blvd. just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 13 and shot him in the torso before snatching his chain and fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst by private means in serious but stable condition.

Police released surveillance video and photos of the suspect on Jan. 27.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
This week on the QNS Podcast: Melinda Katz becomes Queens’ DA, a boy is killed by a sanitation truck driver in Corona and an interview with Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas
This week on the QNS Podcast: Melinda Katz becomes Queens’ DA, a boy is killed by a sanitation truck driver in Corona and an interview with Assemblywoman Aravella Simotas
Man attempts to steal infant from mother in Corona
Man attempts to steal infant from mother in Corona


Skip to toolbar