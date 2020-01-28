Cops searching for thief who shot and robbed a man in Corona

Police are searching for the thief who shot and robbed a man in Corona earlier this month.

Authorities say a man approached a 27-year-old man at 107-11 Northern Blvd. just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 13 and shot him in the torso before snatching his chain and fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst by private means in serious but stable condition.

Police released surveillance video and photos of the suspect on Jan. 27.

