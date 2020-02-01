Duo assaults man and steals iPhone in Ridgewood robbery: NYPD

Police are searching for two men who allegedly assaulted a man in Ridgewood before chasing him down the street and stealing his iPhone on Jan. 25.

Authorities say that the two men approached the 46-year-old victim just after 8 p.m. at 1719 Palmetto St, and demanded he fork over his possessions. When the man refused, the duo proceeded to punch and kick him, causing a laceration to his nose.

The victim attempted to flee the scene, but the individuals chased him. During his attempted escape, the man dropped his iPhone on the ground. The aggressors picked up the iPhone and fled in another direction, police said.

Despite his injury, the victim refused medical attention.

Police released surveillance video and photos of the suspects on Feb. 1.

Police say both men have slim builds. One was last seen wearing a black and white hooded Nike jacket with red sweatpants and sneakers. The other was last seen wearing a black jacket with lettering on the sleeves, with black pants, black sneakers and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.