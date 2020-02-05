Community Board application deadline gets extended another six weeks

The Community Board application deadline has been extended for another six weeks, according to an announcement from Acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee.

The application deadline, which was originally Jan. 31, is now Friday, March 13. That gives individuals who are interested in becoming a member of their Community Board over a month to submit completed, signed and notarized applications to the Borough President’s office located in Queens Borough Hall (120-55 Queens Blvd., Kew Gardens).

“The extension is to ensure that the pool of applicants is as robust as possible,” Lee said.

The Community Board application is available online at www.queensbp.org/community-boards, along with instructions and the 2019 Queens Community Board Report.

According to an extensive report by The City, the demographics in Community Boards citywide tend to be white and male. The City noted that there’s still a lot that’s still uncertain after people voted to change the City Charter in 2018 in order to boost diversity within the Boards.

Community Board diversity has also been a big topic throughout the current Queens borough president race. At a candidate forum in November, former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, Councilmen Donovan Richards and Costa Constantinides, and retired President of the Latino Officers Association Anthony Miranda all agreed to work on making Queens’ Community Boards represent the diversity of the borough.

There are 59 Community Boards in New York City, including a total of 14 in Queens. Community Board members are unsalaried, civic-minded individuals. The board plays an important advisory role in many aspects of the neighborhoods they serve, including land use, zoning, park maintenance, bike lanes, parking space, liquor licenses and much more.

Members are appointed by the Queens borough president, pursuant to the City Charter, with half of the appointments nominated by City Council members representing their respective community districts, according to the borough president’s office.

Memberships come with a two-year term, but individuals can re-apply. Once they re-apply, they are subject to review and reconsideration. For this year’s round of appointments, the two-year term of service will begin on April 1.

According to the City Charter, board members can serve until their successors are appointed, but “no member may serve more than 60 days after the expiration of his or her original term unless reappointed by the borough president.”

See the list of the 14 Community Boards and Queens and what neighborhoods they serve:

Community Board 1

Neighborhoods: Astoria, Old Astoria, Long Island City, Ditmars, Ravenswood, Steinway, Garden Bay and Woodside

Office: 45-02 Ditmars Blvd., LL Suite 1025, Astoria, NY 11105

Phone: 718-626-1021

Community Board 2

Neighborhoods: Long Island City, Woodside, Sunnyside and Maspeth

Office: 43-22 50th St., Suite 2B, Woodside, NY 11377

Phone: 718-533-8773

Community Board 3

Neighborhoods: Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst and North Corona

Office: 82-11 37th Ave., 6th Floor, Jackson Heights, NY 11372

Phone: 718-458-2707

Community Board 4

Neighborhoods: Elmhurst, Corona and Corona Heights

Office: 46-11 104th St., Corona, NY 11368

Phone: 718-760-3141

Community Board 5

Neighborhoods: Middle Village, Glendale, Ridgewood and Maspeth

Office: 61-23 Myrtle Ave., Glendale, NY 11385

Phone: 718-366-1834

Community Board 6

Neighborhoods: Forest Hills and Rego Park

Office: 104-01 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills, NY 11375

Phone: 718-263-9250

Community Board 7

Neighborhoods: Flushing, Bay Terrace, College Point, Whitestone, Malba, Beechhurst, Queensboro Hill, Bayside and Willets Point

Office: 133-32 41st Road, Suite 3B, Flushing, NY 11355

Phone: 718-359-2800

Community Board 8

Neighborhoods: Fresh Meadows, Hillcrest, Jamaica Estates, Jamaica Hills, Holliswood, Briarwood, Kew Gardens Hills, Flushing South and Utopia Office: 197-15 Hillside Ave., Hollis, NY, 11423

Phone: 718-264-7895

Community Board 9

Neighborhoods: Woodhaven, Kew Gardens, Richmond Hill and Ozone Park

Office: Queens Borough Hall, Room 310A, 120-55 Queens Blvd., Kew Gardens, NY 11424

Phone: 718-286-2686

Community Board 10

Neighborhoods: Howard Beach, Ozone Park, South Ozone Park, South Richmond Hill, Lindenwood and Rockwood Park

Office: 115-01 Lefferts Blvd., South Ozone Park, NY 11420

Phone: 718-843-4488

Community Board 11

Neighborhoods: Bayside, Douglaston, Little Neck, Auburndale, East Flushing, Oakland Gardens and Hollis Hills

Office: 46-21 Little Neck Pkwy., Little Neck, NY 11362

Phone: 718-225-1054

Community Board 12

Neighborhoods: Jamaica, South Jamaica, Hollis, St. Albans, Springfield Gardens, South Ozone Park and Addesleigh Park

Office: 90-28 161st St., Jamaica, NY 11432

Phone: 718-658-3308

Community Board 13

Neighborhoods: Queens Village, Glen Oaks, New Hyde Park, Bellerose, Cambria Heights, Laurelton, Rosedale, Floral Park, Springfield Gardens and Bellaire

Office: 219-41 Jamaica Ave., Queens Village, NY 11428

Phone: 718-464-9700

Community Board 14