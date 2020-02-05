Community Board application deadline gets extended another six weeks

The Community Board application deadline has been extended for another six weeks, according to an announcement from Acting Queens Borough President Sharon Lee.
The application deadline, which was originally Jan. 31, is now Friday, March 13. That gives individuals who are interested in becoming a member of their Community Board over a month to submit completed, signed and notarized applications to the Borough President’s office located in Queens Borough Hall (120-55 Queens Blvd., Kew Gardens).
“The extension is to ensure that the pool of applicants is as robust as possible,” Lee said.
The Community Board application is available online at www.queensbp.org/community-boards, along with instructions and the 2019 Queens Community Board Report.
According to an extensive report by The City, the demographics in Community Boards citywide tend to be white and male. The City noted that there’s still a lot that’s still uncertain after people voted to change the City Charter in 2018 in order to boost diversity within the Boards.
Community Board diversity has also been a big topic throughout the current Queens borough president race. At a candidate forum in November, former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, Councilmen Donovan Richards and Costa Constantinides, and retired President of the Latino Officers Association Anthony Miranda all agreed to work on making Queens’ Community Boards represent the diversity of the borough.
There are 59 Community Boards in New York City, including a total of 14 in Queens. Community Board members are unsalaried, civic-minded individuals. The board plays an important advisory role in many aspects of the neighborhoods they serve, including land use, zoning, park maintenance, bike lanes, parking space, liquor licenses and much more.
Members are appointed by the Queens borough president, pursuant to the City Charter, with half of the appointments nominated by City Council members representing their respective community districts, according to the borough president’s office.
Memberships come with a two-year term, but individuals can re-apply. Once they re-apply, they are subject to review and reconsideration. For this year’s round of appointments, the two-year term of service will begin on April 1.
According to the City Charter, board members can serve until their successors are appointed, but “no member may serve more than 60 days after the expiration of his or her original term unless reappointed by the borough president.”
See the list of the 14 Community Boards and Queens and what neighborhoods they serve:
Community Board 1
- Neighborhoods: Astoria, Old Astoria, Long Island City, Ditmars, Ravenswood, Steinway, Garden Bay and Woodside
- Office: 45-02 Ditmars Blvd., LL Suite 1025, Astoria, NY 11105
- Phone: 718-626-1021
Community Board 2
- Neighborhoods: Long Island City, Woodside, Sunnyside and Maspeth
- Office: 43-22 50th St., Suite 2B, Woodside, NY 11377
- Phone: 718-533-8773
Community Board 3
- Neighborhoods: Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst and North Corona
- Office: 82-11 37th Ave., 6th Floor, Jackson Heights, NY 11372
- Phone: 718-458-2707
Community Board 4
- Neighborhoods: Elmhurst, Corona and Corona Heights
- Office: 46-11 104th St., Corona, NY 11368
- Phone: 718-760-3141
Community Board 5
- Neighborhoods: Middle Village, Glendale, Ridgewood and Maspeth
- Office: 61-23 Myrtle Ave., Glendale, NY 11385
- Phone: 718-366-1834
Community Board 6
- Neighborhoods: Forest Hills and Rego Park
- Office: 104-01 Metropolitan Ave., Forest Hills, NY 11375
- Phone: 718-263-9250
Community Board 7
- Neighborhoods: Flushing, Bay Terrace, College Point, Whitestone, Malba, Beechhurst, Queensboro Hill, Bayside and Willets Point
- Office: 133-32 41st Road, Suite 3B, Flushing, NY 11355
- Phone: 718-359-2800
Community Board 8
- Neighborhoods: Fresh Meadows, Hillcrest, Jamaica Estates, Jamaica Hills, Holliswood, Briarwood, Kew Gardens Hills, Flushing South and Utopia Office: 197-15 Hillside Ave., Hollis, NY, 11423
- Phone: 718-264-7895
Community Board 9
- Neighborhoods: Woodhaven, Kew Gardens, Richmond Hill and Ozone Park
- Office: Queens Borough Hall, Room 310A, 120-55 Queens Blvd., Kew Gardens, NY 11424
- Phone: 718-286-2686
Community Board 10
- Neighborhoods: Howard Beach, Ozone Park, South Ozone Park, South Richmond Hill, Lindenwood and Rockwood Park
- Office: 115-01 Lefferts Blvd., South Ozone Park, NY 11420
- Phone: 718-843-4488
Community Board 11
- Neighborhoods: Bayside, Douglaston, Little Neck, Auburndale, East Flushing, Oakland Gardens and Hollis Hills
- Office: 46-21 Little Neck Pkwy., Little Neck, NY 11362
- Phone: 718-225-1054
Community Board 12
- Neighborhoods: Jamaica, South Jamaica, Hollis, St. Albans, Springfield Gardens, South Ozone Park and Addesleigh Park
- Office: 90-28 161st St., Jamaica, NY 11432
- Phone: 718-658-3308
Community Board 13
- Neighborhoods: Queens Village, Glen Oaks, New Hyde Park, Bellerose, Cambria Heights, Laurelton, Rosedale, Floral Park, Springfield Gardens and Bellaire
- Office: 219-41 Jamaica Ave., Queens Village, NY 11428
- Phone: 718-464-9700
Community Board 14
- Neighborhoods: The Rockaways, Rockaway Point, Breezy Point, Roxbury, Neponsit, Belle Harbor, Rockaway Park, Seaside, Broad Channel, Hammels, Sommerville, Edgemere, Arverne, Bayswater, Wavecrest, Far Rockaway and Rockaway Beach
- Office: 1931 Mott Ave., Far Rockaway, NY 11691
- Phone: 718-471-7300