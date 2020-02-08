Cops seek trio behind two same-day robberies in Queens

Cops are searching for three suspects who are wanted in connection with two separate robberies in Queens on Feb. 4.

The trio struck first in South Jamaica just before 3 p.m. when they approached a 46-year-old man in front of 160-15 122nd Ave. and proceeded to punch the victim, throw him to the ground, and snatch approximately $200 dollars, a cellphone, a driver’s license, one credit card, one debit card, and three gift cards, according to authorities.

The attackers then fled the scene southbound on 157th Street.

About an hour later, the trio struck again, this time in Ozone Park, when they approached a 14-year-old boy in front of 103-64 97 St. just before 4 p.m. Two of the attackers flashed firearms — one of them put a firearm to the victim’s back — and demanded the boy hand over his property, police said.

The suspects proceeded to forcibly remove a jacket, cellphone, sneakers, hooded sweatshirt, laptop, and backpack from the victim before fleeing northbound on 97th Street.

Police released surveillance video and photos of the three suspects taken from the second robbery.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these males is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.