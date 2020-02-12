Ridgewood’s Grover Cleveland High School wins big at 2020 Regional Science Olympiad

Grover Cleveland High School hosted the 2020 Regional Science Olympiad on Saturday, Feb. 8, and its team came away with a host of awards.

The Grover Cleveland team competed against 48 teams from around the region. The school’s top 10 medal winners are Alan Pinto and Mayra Rojas in Boomilever and Sudeep Kandel and Emily Liu in Geologic Mapping.

Emily Liu, Sudeep Kandel, Adam Mock, Saiman Rai, Aldijana Hot and Shafiqur Khan came in the top third of schools in their Dynamic Planet, Gravity Vehicle and Ping Pong Parachute projects. In doing this, they overcame Stuyvesant, Townsend Harris and numerous specialized high schools.

Science Olympiad is one of the largest STEM competitions in the country held on the regional, state and national levels. Schools from each region compete for a spot at state and national contests. Students compete in 24 different STEM events from written to hands-on assignments, including anatomy and physiology, disease detective, fossils, experimental design and wright stuff model airplane. Grover Cleveland has been a host since 2003.

The Grover Cleveland team’s members are Stephanie Alvarado, Amy Alvarado, Sonam Sherpa, Emily Liu, Dilsanelys Minaya, Sudeep Kandel, Kenny Lin, Saiman Rai, Eman Megally, Aldijana Hot, Nischal Thapa, Shafiqur Khan, Kabita Dahal, Pranish Ojha, Sanskritri Khadka, Adam Mock, Anisha Thapa, Niva KC, Erick Guerrero, Kabita Dahal, Mayra Rojas, Alan Pinto, Jeffrey Mendoza and Nicole Arizaga.

Stuyvesant, Staten Island Tech, Townsend Harris, Brooklyn Technical, Leon Goldstein and Forest Hills High Schools will be represented at the state competition in March.