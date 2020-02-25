MTA to hold Maspeth bus redesign workshop on March 9

After miscommunication and short tempers led to an abrupt end of the Feb. 12 bus redesign hearing in Middle Village, Councilman Robert Holden is trying again to give his bus commuters a voice, this time in Maspeth.

Holden announced a Queens Bus Network Redesign workshop with Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials from 6:30 to 8 p.m., on March 9 at P.S. 153, located at 60-02 60th Ln.

“Yes, this will be a WORKSHOP with plenty of MTA officials on hand to speak to local residents, so come and give them your feedback!” tweeted Holden.

The abrupt end of the last meeting in Holden’s district resulted from the crowd’s negative reaction to the meeting’s Q&A format. Holden hopes to avoid this outcome with the workshop approach to collecting feedback from his constituents.

Maspeth residents have expressed concerns about the portion of local service that was cut in the MTA’s draft plan. In the draft, two of Maspeth’s major routes, the Q18 and the Q47, were consolidated into one north-south line, the QT4. This change creates gaps in coverage to the west of Mt. Zion Cemetery, residents have said.

Other Maspeth residents say that the Q18 fulfilled an important role by intersecting the 61st Avenue-Woodside station, a crucial 7 train hub due to its wheelchair access.

One goal of the redesign plan was to make paths more efficient and direct, which suggests that the the Q18 circuitous path might explain why it was cut out the draft. Residents will have a chance to meet directly with MTA officials to voice their feedback.