Bus redesign meetings in northeast Queens postponed out of ‘abundance of caution’ due to COVID-19

Elected officials announced the postponement of two bus redesign meetings in northeast Queens amid growing coronavirus concerns.

The postponed meetings include one on March 18 at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Whitestone and another on March 19 at North Shore Towers in Floral Park.

“The MTA has promised to reschedule these forums and will not move forward with the Queens Bus Redesign until they have held all promised meetings and gathered input from all interested parties,” said Senator John Liu in a Facebook post.

The March 18th and 19th @MTA Workshops in #Whitestone and #NorthShoreTowers have been POSTPONED out of an abundance of caution due to #COVID19. Please stay posted for the new dates in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/7gJJAGU2is — Paul Vallone (@PaulVallone) March 11, 2020

Assemblyman Edward Braunstein and Councilman Barry Grodenchik also confirmed the postponements on social media.

According to the MTA website, bus redesign meetings in Oakland Gardens, Bay Terrace and Glen Oaks are still scheduled for April. QNS reached out to the MTA and is awaiting a response.