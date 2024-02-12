Air medical service provider to train Bayside Glen Oaks Volunteer Ambulance Corps

Sign up for our QNS.com email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Bayside Glen Oaks Volunteer Ambulance Corp (BGOVAC), a not-for-profit corporation that provides volunteer EMS/ambulance services, selected a critical care program to give additional in-person training to the organization’s nurses and paramedics.

Known as the Ascend program, the air medical service provider Air Methods will be providing this state-of-the-art education. The program will feature a multi-day didactic and simulation-based readiness course that incorporates high-fidelity simulation equipment, interactive manikins, virtual reality tools and cadaver labs.

“We want to provide our members with the opportunities to excel at their skills and clinical knowledge but also want to provide the New York City EMS community with avenues to advance their careers,” BGOVAC Director of Training Dave Meketansky, RN, said. “We are confident that Air Methods Ascend will help expose New York City paramedics to the career options in critical care. We are excited for the paramedics and nurses enrolled in this amazing course to not only learn about advancing their clinical practice to benefit their patients, but also the potential career advancements and employment opportunities available in critical care.”

This in-person Ascend program will provide the nurses and paramedics with access to world-class educators, state-of-the-art tools and cutting-edge technologies to help build their knowledge, enabling them to operate at the top of their licensure and fulfill any continuing education requirements they may need. The education program is meant to build life-saving skills and confidence. The courses also meet certification requirements for the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN), Commission on Accreditation for Pre-Hospital Continuing Education (CAPCE) and International Board of Specialty Certifications (IBSC).

“Being a New York City paramedic requires significant upkeep. Here at Bayside Glen Oaks VAC, we want to show our appreciation, which cannot be expressed enough to those who volunteer and who are instrumental to our operation,” BGOVAC ALS Coordinator Christopher L. Benson said. “The agency can only improve if we invest in our members’ education. Not only do we want them to succeed here with us but within their own careers.”

The BGOVAC services the residents of Bayside, Bellerose, Floral Park, Glen Oaks, New Hyde Park, Oakland Gardens and the North Shore Towers. The over 150 volunteers of BGOVAC work to provide basic and advanced life support ambulance service to the communities it serves.

“Air Methods is thrilled to partner with Bayside Glen Oaks VAC to provide their team with our Critical Care Readiness in-person program,” Air Methods Senior Vice President of Clinical Services Dr. Stephanie Queen said. “The premium access to Air Method’s Ascend best-in-class education will help equip their team with the knowledge, tools and skills they need to ensure the best possible outcomes for their patients.”