Mayor ‘hesitant’ to make changes to Queens Borough President special election despite coronavirus outbreak

With the Queens Borough President special election approaching, Mayor Bill de Blasio expressed concerns about making changes to the election process in the wake of COVID-19 concerns.

At a roundtable for ethnic and community media at City Hall on March 11, the question arose about whether the virus would impact the upcoming election on March 24.

“We’ve gotten some people concerned about the special election for [Queens] borough president,” de Blasio said. “I am really, really hesitant to change an election, ever, for anything. I think it’s a very dangerous thing to do in a democracy. So, we’ll look at it, but I would say, we’ll give it a very careful look. We’ll talk to health care experts, we’ll consider the dynamics. But right now, it is not my intention to change an existing election.”

According to a tweet from NYC Votes, the voter outreach and engagement campaign of the Campaign Finance Board, the special election is still scheduled. The campaign also encouraged voters to participate in early or absentee voting to limit the chance of catching or spreading the virus.

Elections are still happening in NYC. Avoid crowds by voting early or absentee. Get official updates at https://t.co/vfh2dHn1uC, and vote early for Queens Borough President, 3/14 – 22. #coronavirus #Coronavirusnyc #COVID19 #vote pic.twitter.com/xzHARHNGLE — NYC Votes (@NYCVotes) March 11, 2020

The Campaign Finance Board posted tips on its website for how to handle voting for the special election and the upcoming presidential primary on April 28. Eighteen sites across the borough will offer early voting from March 14 to 22. To find your early voting site, visit the Board of Elections website.

Those interested in voting absentee can register to do so until March 17.