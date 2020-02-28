Board of Elections announces early voting locations for Queens borough president special election

With the special election for Queens borough president on March 24 fast approaching, the city Board of Elections is reminding Queens residents they will have an additional option to cast their vote.

From Saturday, March 14, through Sunday, March 22, select sites across the borough will offer early voting in advance of the special election.

The 18 early voting locations are at the Board of Elections’ Queens Voting Machine Facility Annex in Maspeth, the Cross Island YMCA in Bellerose, the First Baptist Church of East Elmhurst, the Holy Trinity Parish Church in Cambria Heights, LaGuardia Community College in Long Island City, Queens College in Flushing, the Rego Center Community Room in Rego Park, the Rochdale Village Community Center in Jamaica and the Varsity Boys & Girls Club of Queens in Astoria.

The rest of the early voting locations are in the Elks Lodge in Elmhurst, the Helen Marshall Cultural Center at Queens Borough Plaza in Kew Gardens, Korean Community Services in Bayside, the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens Library at Jackson Heights, the Resorts World Casino New York in South Ozone Park, the Rockaway YMCA in Arverne and the Academic Core Building at York College in Jamaica.

Voters should be aware that the early voting locations are subject to change. Here are the hours for early voting:

Saturday, March 14 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 16 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 20 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 22 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit the Board of Elections website to find your early voting site.