Theatre By The Bay NY cancels March performances of ‘Steel Magnolias’

Following a call for social distancing and avoiding public gatherings in the midst of coronavirus, Theater By The Bay NY (TBTBNY) canceled its remaining performances of “Steel Magnolias” in March.

The decision came nearly a week after the Bay Terrace theater premiered the play, its 36th production since opening in 2004. The theater originally scheduled performances for March 14, 15, 21 and 22.

“We sincerely regret that we will not be able to share the talents of our cast and crew, with you, our friends and loyal patrons,” said TBTBNY in a statement on its website.

The theater announced that it would issue full refunds to those who purchased tickets but encouraged patrons to donate a portion or all of the ticket price to help pay for lost expenses.

“Given the significant expenses that we already incurred in putting this production together, we would be most appreciative if you would consider donating a portion, or all, of your ticket price to our non-profit group, to help us mitigate the significant losses that will result from this unfortunate but necessary cancellation of ‘Steel Magnolias,'” said TBTBNY.