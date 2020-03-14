Creep gropes teen on Flushing-bound 7 train: NYPD

Police are searching for the creep who groped a teenage girl on a Flushing-bound 7 train on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old girl was on the train March 10 at 4:35 p.m. when an unidentified man touched her private area before exiting the train at the 82nd Street–Jackson Heights subway station, according to authorities.

Cops released video of the suspect on March 13.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.