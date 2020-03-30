Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run in Kew Gardens: NYPD

A 52-year-old woman was struck by a driver in Kew Gardens early morning Monday, March 30, according to the NYPD.

Around 8:40 a.m., a 52-year-old woman was crossing Queens Boulevard, in the proximity of 120-08 Queens Blvd., when she was hit by the driver of a beige sedan traveling northbound, according to a preliminary report from the NYPD.

After hitting the woman, the male driver got out of his car only to get back in and flee the scene, heading north on Union Turnpike, police say.

The 52-year-old woman, who suffered trauma to her head and body, was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.