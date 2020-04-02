Man snatches 79-year-old woman’s purse in Kew Gardens Hills: NYPD

Cops are searching for the crook who snatched a purse out of a senior woman’s hand and ran off with cash and a bank card in Kew Gardens Hills on Monday.

Authorities say that the unidentified male suspect approached a 79-year-old woman near 153-11 Union Tpke. around 9:35 a.m. on March 30 and grabbed her purse. He removed $50 cash and a bank card before fleeing in an unknown direction, cops said.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect on April 1.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.