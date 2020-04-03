Crooks sought for series of early-morning e-bike robberies in Manhattan and Queens

Cops are looking for suspects who are said to be involved in a months-long e-bike robbery spree in Manhattan and Queens.

The robberies started on Jan. 22. At 4 a.m. that day, a 47-year-old man was riding his e-bike eastbound lower level bike path on the Koch Bridge (Queens Plaza and Queensboro Bridge) when two unknown individuals approached him from behind, pulled out a knife and a gun and demanded his bike. The victim complied and individuals then fled with the e-bike. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

The next incident took place weeks later on Feb. 11. At 4:15 a.m. that day, a 32-year-old man was riding his e-bike on 1st Avenue and East 60th Street, when two unknown individuals approached him from behind and punched him in the face. The suspects then fled the scene with the victim’s bike.

The suspects struck again just two days later. At 2:45 a.m. on Feb. 13, a 29-year-old man was riding his e-bike on the Queensboro Bridge when three unidentified individuals approached him from behind punched him in the face with the bike lock. The suspects then took off with the victim’s e-bike and two cellphones.

Police say that at 1:45 a.m. on Feb. 15, a 48-year-old man was riding his e-bike 2nd Avenue and 59th Street when three unidentified individuals approached him from behind and punched him. The suspects then took his bike and fled.

It was reported that at 3:40 a.m. on March 3, a 40-year-old man was riding his e-bike on the Queensboro Bridge when two unidentified individuals approached him from behind and demanded his bike. The individuals punched the victim in the face and removed his bike and cellphone before fleeing the scene.

Finally, at 2 a.m. March 20, a 19-year-old male victim was riding his e-bike on East 59th Street and 2nd Avenue when three unidentified individuals approached him from behind and punched him in the face. The crooks then removed his bike and bookbag and fled the scene.

The suspects are described as being between the ages of 18 and 20 years old, standing between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing between 150 and 170 pounds. One was seen wearing a dark green jacket and black pants and the other was wearing a dark jacket with a red and white stripe.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.