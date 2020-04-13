Coronavirus count: Queens leads NYC with 32,749 confirmed cases and nearly 2,000 deaths

More than 100,000 New Yorkers have been sickened with coronavirus since the first case was reported here back on March 2, the city’s Department of Health announced Sunday.

As of 5 p.m. on April 12, the department logged 104,410 coronavirus cases across the five boroughs. That’s an increase of 5,695 patients from the 98,715 confirmed coronavirus infections reported 24 hours earlier, on April 11.

The citywide death toll also climbed over the last day by 440 people, from 5,742 fatalities recorded on April 11 to 6,182 deaths reported Sunday afternoon.

Queens remains the epicenter of the coronavirus cases in New York City, with 32,749 cases and 1,994 deaths. Brooklyn tallied 27,462 infections and 1,746 fatalities, followed by the Bronx with 22,709 cases and 1,400 deaths; Manhattan with 13,431 infections and 710 deaths; and Staten Island with 8,004 infections and 330 deaths.

The hospitalization rate did not surge on Sunday. An additional 219 hospitalizations across New York City were reported on April 12. Since the crisis began, 27,676 New Yorkers have wound up in the hospital due to coronavirus.

This story first appeared on amny.com.