Here are 10 nostalgic shows to watch while in quarantine

Quarantining on a stormy day into the night can mean only one thing — binge-watching.

A time like this certainly poises an opportunity for a stroll down memory lane by watching some of the more nostalgic programming from the 1990s and on.

Here are ten great throwback shows to watch:

“Boy Meets World”

What makes this children’s show so special is its redeeming value appeals to an audience of all ages.

“Boy Meets World” didn’t sugarcoat how tough life could be — but it also highlighted the brightest and happiest times during the coming of age for Corey Matthews.

“Everybody Loves Raymond”

If you’re quarantined into the confines of an Italian family with an overbearing mother, this is the sitcom for you.

“Family Guy” (Old Episodes)

Raunchy, outrageous, and downright hilarious, “Family Guy’s” earlier seasons were truly a blessing to animated adult cartoons.

Rewatching the old-time episodes of “Family Guy” will also transport you back to an entire generation of cutaway gags, like that time I wrote a list of ten nostalgic shows to watch.

“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”

The dynamic between Will Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro will go down as one of the best in sitcom history.

In between the laughs, this show also tugged on plenty of emotional strings and that’s what made “Fresh Prince” especially worth watching.

“Seinfeld”

It is, in the humble opinion of this reporter, that “Seinfeld” reigns superior to “Friends”.

“Seinfeld” created a multi-verse of nothing that subsequently gave us a score of sayings, anti-social guidelines, and even a new winter holiday — one that is widely celebrated.

Disagree? Well the jerk store called, they’re running out of you.

“Glee”

You certainly can’t go wrong when it comes to video chatting with your fellow gleeks and even breaking out into some impromptu karaoke.

“Friday Night Lights”

Turn off the lights on Friday night and get sucked into this drama about high school football and the portrayal of life in middle America.

“The X-Files”

The truth is out there, and it’s that “The X Files” is one of the greatest shows to ever make air in the United States. You don’t have to be a conspiracy theorist to get sucked into the work of Chris Carter and later “Breaking Bad” creator, Vince Gilligan.

“The Sopranos”

One of the best mob shows in the history of television, this program is specifically recognized for its surprising ending which was cut mid-“

“How I Met Your Mother”

And that kids, is how I concluded this list.

“How I Met Your Mother” was a funny, silly, and incredibly touching sitcom that introduced us to the ways of Barney Stinson and his bro-code. Let’s be honest, we all have a Barney Stinson in our life that no matter how persistent and at times annoying they can be, you just can’t help but love them.

