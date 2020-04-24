Queens film fest offers essential workers free viewings

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY GRANT LANCASTER

A Queens arts organization is offering essential workers and first responders free tickets to their digital film festival as a way of saying thank you.

Queens Underground 718 and Cultural TV Network are premiering the second part of their Black History Month Film Festival digitally April 25-26, and New York City’s essential workers will be able to get free access to the more than 60 short films, music, poetry and dance videos from directors across 12 countries.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the second part of the Feb. 22 festival will premiere digitally with more than 60 short films, music, poetry and dance videos as well as a segment for creative business commercials. Many of the projects were filmed in the city.

For more information about the festival, visit www.queensunderground718.com.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.