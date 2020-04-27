Quantcast

Gun bust in Ozone Park uncovers 25 illegal firearms and ammunition: NYPD

Photo via Twitter/Commissioner Dermot Shea

A man was arrested in Ozone Park over the weekend after a search of his home uncovered a stockpile of illegal guns and ammo.

According to police, at 4:56 p.m. on April 25, officers responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at the home of 66-year-old Anthony Santamauro, located on 101st Street near Woodhaven Boulevard in Ozone Park. Upon their arrival, officers were informed by a 63-year-old man that Santamauro had allegedly struck him over the head with an object.

At this time, it’s not clear what the motive behind the assault was. Police indicated that Santamauro and the victim knew each other prior to the incident. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

While conducting their investigation, police say that the officers saw firearms in plain sight. At 11:19 p.m. that same day, officers from the 102nd Precinct executed a search warrant and uncovered 25 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Santamauro was taken into custody and charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon, as well as assault, unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and failure to safely store firearms.

This story originally appeared on amny.com

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
Forest Hills woman in custody after search uncovers multiple guns in her home
Forest Hills woman in custody after search uncovers multiple guns in her home
Early-morning traffic stop at Queens Village intersection turns into drug and gun bust
Early-morning traffic stop at Queens Village intersection turns into drug and gun bust


Skip to toolbar