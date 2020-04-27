Gun bust in Ozone Park uncovers 25 illegal firearms and ammunition: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A man was arrested in Ozone Park over the weekend after a search of his home uncovered a stockpile of illegal guns and ammo.

According to police, at 4:56 p.m. on April 25, officers responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at the home of 66-year-old Anthony Santamauro, located on 101st Street near Woodhaven Boulevard in Ozone Park. Upon their arrival, officers were informed by a 63-year-old man that Santamauro had allegedly struck him over the head with an object.

At this time, it’s not clear what the motive behind the assault was. Police indicated that Santamauro and the victim knew each other prior to the incident. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

While conducting their investigation, police say that the officers saw firearms in plain sight. At 11:19 p.m. that same day, officers from the 102nd Precinct executed a search warrant and uncovered 25 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Santamauro was taken into custody and charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon, as well as assault, unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and failure to safely store firearms.

This weekend, while responding to an assault in progress, vigilant @NYPD102Pct cops observed a firearm in the house & began to investigate. Today, there are 25 illegal guns & thousands of rounds of ammunition off our city streets thanks to their hard work. As always—great job. pic.twitter.com/DMASQ0alwx — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) April 27, 2020

This story originally appeared on amny.com.