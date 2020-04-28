First Central Savings Bank sponsors ‘thank-you’ breakfast for health care workers

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

First Central Savings Bank is helping to feed frontline health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Astoria branch of First Central Savings Bank (FCSB), in collaboration with Brooklyn Bagel & Coffee Company, delivered food to Mount Sinai Hospital in Astoria.

Mt. Sinai, like other hospitals in Queens and throughout the city, have tightened entrance protocols, and workers might be less inclined to leave the premises, making a delivered meal even more welcome.

“They are putting the needs of others before their own and we just want to show, in some small way, how appreciative we are for the commitment they show,” said Michael Serao, chief administrative officer at FCSB. “We are glad to play a small part.”