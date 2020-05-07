Four cuffed in Ozone Park after cops find drugs in SUV illegally parked at hydrant

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Four men found themselves in hot water this week after cops found a cache of drugs and cash inside their illegally parked vehicle at a Ozone Park fire hydrant.

Police reported on Thursday that the bust occurred at 6:35 p.m. on May 5 in front of a hydrant on 97th Avenue near 89th Street in Ozone Park.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct came on the scene and observed the illegally parked SUV. During questioning and a subsequent search, law enforcement sources said, they recovered more than $6,000 in cash as well as quantities of marijuana and controlled substances.

The precinct tweeted that cocaine and acid were among the controlled substances seized.

Law enforcement sources identified the four suspects arrested as Alejandro Cardoso, 29, of East 138th Street in the Bronx; David Preciado, 24, of Junction Boulevard in Corona, Queens; Pita Irving, 26, of Pratt Avenue in the Bronx; and Fernando Restrepo, 29, of 100th Street in East Elmhurst, Queens.

They were each charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substances.

Police sources said Pita — whose prior arrest record includes an attempted murder collar in September 2014 — was additionally booked on a weapons possession count after cops found a knife on him.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.