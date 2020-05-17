Teenager takes two bullets to the chest on quiet Rosedale block

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 18-year-old man was shot and critically wounded in a quiet Queens neighborhood on Saturday night, police say.

Cops from the 105th Precinct found the teenager, not yet identified, shot twice in the chest at 8:44 p.m. on May 16 in front of 244-32 137th Ave. in Rosedale.

Paramedics rushed him to Jamaica Hospital, where he’s listed in critical condition.

Police sources said they have no description of the shooter at this time. A motive for the shooting, in this relatively quiet section of Queens on the Nassau County border, also remains unclear, investigators say.

“The whole neighborhood from here back is real quiet,” said one resident. “Very unusual for this spot. I heard pop, pop, pop.” said a 40-year-old resident of the community.

Another resident added, “I’m shocked, I’m new to the neighborhood. Would never expect this here.”

Anyone with information in regard to this shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.

This story first appeared on amny.com.