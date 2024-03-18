Tonight: Retired astronaut Dr. Ellen Baker to speak at Queens Public Library’s virtual talk

Queens native and astronaut Ellen Baker will be taking part in a virtual roundtable being held tonight by the Queens Public Library.

The Queens Public Library is hosting a virtual round table with retired astronaut Dr. Ellen Baker tonight at 6:30 p.m. as part of their Women’s History Month programming.

Baker- the 11th woman in the world to make it to space- grew up in Bayside and is the daughter of former Queens Borough President Claire Shulman. After graduating from medical school, Baker studied internal medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center. In 1981, she joined NASA, working as a medical officer for the Johnson Space Center. By 1984, she became an astronaut completing three space flights and logging over 680 hours in space throughout her career.

Her missions in space included the exploration of Jupiter through a deployed spacecraft and life science experiments involving crystals, biology and combustion science. In 2011 Baker retired to start a new chapter.

Throughout March, the Queens Public Library has been celebrating female professionals and advocates hailing from Queens as a part of their “Changemakers: Women Who Advocate” programming.

Various Queens library branches are still hosting programming until the end of the month, featuring movies, arts and crafts, live readings and table talks.

The library currently has an ongoing virtual vision board campaign where residents can upload their own boards with the #QueensofQueens on social media platforms. Participants also have the option to upload a message directly on the Queens Public Library website to add to the website’s virtual vision board.

For the link to tonight’s zoom event click here.

Highlighted programming for this week is listed below:

Women’s History Month: Picture Book Story Time (In person)

Tuesday, Mar. 19

11:00 a.m.

Rosedale

144-20 243rd St.

Children can listen to picture book readings and enjoy arts and crafts at Rosedale library.

Inside Emily Dickinson: Her Poetry and Her Life (In person)

Wednesday, Mar. 20

3:30 p.m.

Glen Oaks

256-04 Union Tpke.

A one woman play about the life and legacy of American writer Emily Dickinson.

Women’s History Month Movie Time: Hidden Figures (In person)

Thursday Mar. 21

4:00 p.m.

Whitestone

151-10 14 Rd.

Screening of Hidden Figures, a movie about three Black female mathematicians that were crucial in aiding in NASA’s space race against the Soviet Union.

Stories for Rebel Girls! Musical (In person)

Friday, Mar. 22

3:00 p.m.

East Elmhurst

95-06 Astoria Blvd.

Musical adaptation of “Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls” and “Brazen.” Attendees will learn about historical and modern female pioneers.

Daughters of Pachamama (In person)

Saturday, Mar. 23

11:00 a.m.

Flushing

41-17 Main St.

Music and dance performance telling the story of four Peruvian women spearheading the climate justice movement in their community.