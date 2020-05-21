Quantcast

Man dies after crashing car on Cross Island Parkway in Cambria Heights: NYPD

Photo via Getty Images.

A 25-year-old man died in a car accident in Cambria Heights after losing control of his car on the Cross Island Parkway early Wednesday morning.

On May 20, around 3:10 a.m., the man was driving a 2007 gray Infinity G35 sedan at a high speed southbound on the Cross Island Parkway, when he lost control of his car, drove into a grassy area near the westbound exit area for the Belt Parkway and hit a tree, according to the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

After hitting the tree, the man was ejected from the vehicle — which caught on fire — and sustained severe body trauma, according to the police.

The man was taken to Northwell Health-Long Island Jewish Hospital Valley Stream where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending proper family notification.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

