Man found dead in College Point apartment: NYPD

A man was found dead inside a College Point apartment building on Thursday, June 4.

Police arrived at 1234 120th St., around 10:30 a.m., Thursday to find a 26-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, lying on the floor with an injury to his neck, according to the NYPD.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the man to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. The identity of the man is being withheld pending proper family notification.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.