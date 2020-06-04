Meeks backs Miller in contested western Queens Assembly race

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Representative Gregory Meeks announced his support for Assemblyman Mike Miller in the highly contested race for Assembly District 38.

Meeks, who’s represented Queens in Congress since 1998, has chosen to throw his support behind Miller, the incumbent who’s district overlaps with Meeks’, despite a handful of challengers in the State Assembly race.

“Assemblyman Mike Miller has been a stalwart Democrat during his tenure. He doesn’t just go along to get along. He has been an independent leader, staunchly representing the residents of his district and their interests,” Meeks said. “He has been a uniter, and the service he has delivered to his constituents is second to none. We enthusiastically endorse Assemblyman Miller, and we will work hard to make sure he continues to represent the 38th Assembly District for years to come.”

Miller said he was “honored” to receive the endorsement from Meeks, the current chair of the Queens Democratic Party.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of Congressman Greg Meeks, Chair of the Queens Democratic Party,” Miller said. “Together we’ve made tremendous progress revitalizing the economy, improving transportation, and making South Queens a safe place to live and raise a family. But we must continue the progress, especially now during these troubling times. I thank Greg Meeks for standing with me in my re-election.”

Miller has previously received endorsements from a handful of unions, including 32BJ, AFL-CIO, SEIU 1199 and EMTS-FDNY.

The assemblyman, who has represented Woodhaven, Ridgewood, Richmond Hill, Ozone Park and Glendale since 2009, faces two challengers, Jenifer Rajkumar and Joseph De Jesus, in the upcoming June primary.

Rajkumar recently picked up the endorsement of City Councilman Donovan Richards, who’s running for Queens borough president. Richards, who endorsed Rajkumar in the Assembly race, has been endorsed by Meeks in his race for borough executive.