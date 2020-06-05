Absentee ballots, early voting and the candidates: Here’s your Queens voter guide for the June 23 Democratic primaries

On Tuesday, June 23, Queens voters will head to the polls – or to their mailboxes – and vote in a handful of Democratic primary races.
Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, voting has changed in New York City. This June, every registered voter is eligible to vote by absentee ballot. But there are some important rules and deadlines to keep in mind.
What follows is a primer on voting in June’s election. Information on absentee ballots, early voting and every race in the borough can be found below.
Absentee Ballots
Every New York City voter is eligible to vote with an absentee ballot in the June 23 elections. This change, made by an executive order from Governor Andrew Cuomo, was done to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Any voter affected by COVID-19, including the risk of contracting the virus, is instructed to check the box “Temporary Illness” as the reason for requesting the absentee ballot.
Absentee applications must be submitted by June 16, although that deadline is extended to June 22, if the voter plans on applying in-person at a local Board of Elections office.
There are multiple ways to submit the absentee application.
The application can be filled out online at nycabsentee.com, the application can be sent to AbsenteeJune2020@boe.nyc, faxed to 212-487-5349, mailed into a local BOE office, or called in at 1-866-VOTE-NYC (1-866-868-3692).
Ballots began to be mailed out on May 8, but will continue to be mailed out until the day before the election.
After filling out the ballot, the voter has to fold the ballot and put it in a smaller envelope, sign and date the back of the envelope, seal it and put it in a larger envelope that is addressed to the Board of Elections. The ballot can be mailed or delivered to the voter’s borough Board of Elections office.
The absentee ballot must be postmarked by June 22, the day before the election and must be delivered to the Board of Elections no more than seven days after the election in order to be counted.
Voters are required to wear a face mask and maintain six feet of social distance when entering a Board of Elections building.
Early Voting
Early voting will be held at 18 locations throughout Queens beginning Saturday, June 13 and ending on Sunday June 21. See the times and locations for early voting below.
Dates and Times
Saturday, June 13, 2020 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 14, 2020 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, June 15, 2020 – 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 – 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 – 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday, June 18, 2020 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, June 19, 2020 – 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, June 20, 2020 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 21, 2020 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Early Voting Locations
First Baptist Church of East Elmhurst (100-10 Astoria Boulevard, East Elmhurst, NY 11369)
Queensborough Elks Lodge No. 878 (82-20 Queens Boulevard, Flushing, NY 11373)
Museum of the Moving Image (36-01 35th Avenue, Astoria, NY 11106)
Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens (21-12 30th Road, Long Island City, NY 11102)
Rego Center Community Room (61-00 97th Street, Rego Park, NY 11374)
Holy Trinity Parish Church (222-05 116th Avenue, Cambria Heights, NY 11411)
Queens College (65-30 Kissena Boulevard, Queens, NY 11367)
The Boys’ Club of New York – Abbe Clubhouse (133-01 41st Road Flushing, NY 11355)
Korean Community Services (203-05 32nd Avenue, Bayside, NY 11361)
Rockaway YMCA (207 Beach 73rd Street, Arverne, NY 11692)
LaGuardia Community College (31-10 Thomson Avenue, Long Island City, NY 11101)
Board of Elections – Queens Voting Machine Facility Annex (66-26 Metropolitan Avenue, Middle Village, NY 11379)
Queens Public Library at Jackson Heights (35-51 81st Street, Jackson Heights, NY 11372)
Creedmoor Hospital (79-25 Winchester Boulevard, Queens Village, NY11427)
Helen Marshall Cultural Center at Queens Borough Hall (120-55 Queens Boulevard, Jamaica, NY 11415)
Resorts World Casino New York City (110-00 Rockaway Boulevard, Queens, NY 11420)
York College, Academic Core Building (94-20 Guy R Brewer Boulevard, Jamaica, NY 11451)
Rochdale Village Community Center (169-65 137th Avenue, Jamaica, NY 11434)
Who’s on the ballot?
Borough President: Costa Constantinides, Anthony Miranda, Donovan J. Richards Jr., Elizabeth S. Crowley, Dao Yin
Judge of the Civil Court: Jessica Earle-Gargan, John J. Ciafone
Representative in Congress – 3rd Congressional District: Michael Weinstock, Melanie D’Arrigo, Thomas R. Suozzi
Representative in Congress – 5th Congressional District: Shaniyat Chowdhury, Gregory W. Meeks
Representative in Congress – 6th Congressional District: Sandra Choi, Melquiades R. Gagarin, Grace Meng
Representative in Congress – 7th Congressional District: Nydia M. Velazquez Paperboy Love Prince
Representative in Congress – 12th Congressional District: Suraj Patel, Carolyn B. Maloney, Peter Harrison, Lauren Ashcraft
Representative in Congress – 14th Congressional District: Samuel H. Sloan, Badrun N. Khan, Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
State Senator – 12th Senatorial District: Michael N. Gianaris, Ignazio S. Terranova
State Senator – 13th Senatorial District: Diana S. Sanchez, Jessica Ramos
Member of the Assembly – 24th Assembly District: Albert Baldeo, David I. Weprin, Mahfuzul Islam
Member of the Assembly – 31st Assembly District: Shea Uzoigwe, Lisa George, Khaleel Anderson, Tavia Blakley, Richard David, Derrick DeFlorimonte
Member of the Assembly – 33rd Assembly District: Clyde Vanel, Oster Bryan
Member of the Assembly – 34th Assembly District: Joy Chowdhury, Michael G. DenDekker, Angel Cruz, Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, Nuala O’Doherty-Naranjo
Member of the Assembly – 35th Assembly District: Jeffrion L. Aubry, Hiram Monserrate
Member of the Assembly – 36th Assembly District: Aravella Simotas, Zohran Kwame Mamdani
Member of the Assembly – 37th Assembly District: Catherine Nolan, Danielle Brecker, Mary Jobaida
Member of the Assembly – 38th Assembly District: Joseph De Jesus, Michael G. Miller, Jenifer Rajkumar
Member of the Assembly – 39th Assembly District: Catalina Cruz, Ramon A. Ramirez
Member of the Assembly – 40th Assembly District: Ron Kim, Steven Lee
Judge of the Civil Court – District – 6th Municipal Court District – Queens: Leigh K. Cheng, Juan Hong
Female State Committee – 28th Assembly District: Ronnie Croce, Virginia Ramos-Rios
Female State Committee – 34th Assembly District: Ellen Raffaele, Stephanie Gonzalez
Female State Committee – 35th Assembly District: Zoila C. Alonzo, Clara M. Salas
Female State Committee – 37th Assembly District: Emilia Decaudin, Corrine K. Haynes Wood
Female State Committee – 39th Assembly District: Carmen F. Enriquez, Victoria S. Steinberg
Male State Committee – 28th Assembly District: Edwin K. Wong, Steven M. Goffner
Male State Committee – 29th Assembly District: Kevin Rucker, Aaron K. Ambrose
Male State Committee – 31st Assembly District: William McDonald, Khaleel Anderson
Male State Committee – 34th Assembly District: Daniel Quintero, Matthew E. DiStefano
Male State Committee – 35th Assembly District: Derek A. Slaughter, David Aiken
Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 23 Part B: Jeanette M. Garramone, Torey Schnupp
Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 24 Part A: Martha Taylor, Moumita Ahmed
Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 24 Part B: Susan L. Seinfeld, Farzana Chowdhury
Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 27 Part B: Sandra Povman, Catriona Schlosser
Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 28 Part A: Maria D. Kaufer, Karen Koslowitz
Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 29 Part A: Leslie Spigner, Ruth Campbell
Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 30 Part B: Melissa Sklarz, Melissa E. Bair
Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 32 Part A: Mobassera Begum, Yvonne Reddick
Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 34 Part A: Lucia V. Africano, Liliana C Melo, Dawn Siff
Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 34 Part B: Isabel Encalada, Monica V. Valdes
Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 35 Part A: Larinda C. Hooks, Sonya Harvey
Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 35 Part B: Barbara J. Jackson, Malikah K. Shabazz
Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 36 Part B: Carolyn Scarano, Shawna M. Morlock
Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 37 Part A: Deirdre A. Feerick, Emilia Decaudin
Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 37 Part B: Melissa A. Bieri, Diane R. Ballek
Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 39 Part A: Sayda Akter, Yanna M. Henriquez
Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 24 Part A: Mahtab Khan, David I. Weprin
Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 24 Part B: John Albert, Istehak Chowdhury
Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 25 Part B: Antonio R Miranda, Peter Tu
Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 27 Part B: Mark Morrill, Morton Povman
Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 28 Part A: Ethan M. Felder, Michael Cohen
Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 29 Part B: Elmer H. Blackburne, Sherwyn James
Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 30 Part B: Antonios Benetatos, Manual G. Gomez, Peter P. O’Donnell Sr.
Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 32 Part A: Patrick B. Jenkins, Fred T. Simmons
Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 33 Part A: I. Daneek Miller, Robert Williams
Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 33 Part B: Gregory W. Meeks, Anthony Rivers
Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 34 Part A: Manuel F. Perez, Luis A Gomez
Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 34 Part B: Andres Y. Vargas, Cesar Tello
Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 35 Part A: Ty Henry, Hiram Monserrate
Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 35 Part B: Ramon P. Cando, James B. Fogle
Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 36 Part A: Nick Velkov, Antonio Alfonso Jr., Felix J. DeVito, Zachariah J. Boyer
Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 37 Part A: Jesse Laymon, Michael J. McGuire
Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 37 Part B: Ian W. Magerkurth, Derek J. Evers
Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 38 Part B: Mufazzal Hossain, Stephen J. Forte
Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 39 Part A: Francisco P. Moya, Rodolfo Flores
Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 39 Part B: William H. Salgado, Mohammed S. Saleheen