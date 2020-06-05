Absentee ballots, early voting and the candidates: Here’s your Queens voter guide for the June 23 Democratic primaries

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On Tuesday, June 23, Queens voters will head to the polls – or to their mailboxes – and vote in a handful of Democratic primary races.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, voting has changed in New York City. This June, every registered voter is eligible to vote by absentee ballot. But there are some important rules and deadlines to keep in mind.

What follows is a primer on voting in June’s election. Information on absentee ballots, early voting and every race in the borough can be found below.

Absentee Ballots

Every New York City voter is eligible to vote with an absentee ballot in the June 23 elections. This change, made by an executive order from Governor Andrew Cuomo, was done to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Any voter affected by COVID-19, including the risk of contracting the virus, is instructed to check the box “Temporary Illness” as the reason for requesting the absentee ballot.

Absentee applications must be submitted by June 16, although that deadline is extended to June 22, if the voter plans on applying in-person at a local Board of Elections office.

There are multiple ways to submit the absentee application.

The application can be filled out online at nycabsentee.com, the application can be sent to AbsenteeJune2020@boe.nyc, faxed to 212-487-5349, mailed into a local BOE office, or called in at 1-866-VOTE-NYC (1-866-868-3692).

Ballots began to be mailed out on May 8, but will continue to be mailed out until the day before the election.

After filling out the ballot, the voter has to fold the ballot and put it in a smaller envelope, sign and date the back of the envelope, seal it and put it in a larger envelope that is addressed to the Board of Elections. The ballot can be mailed or delivered to the voter’s borough Board of Elections office.

The absentee ballot must be postmarked by June 22, the day before the election and must be delivered to the Board of Elections no more than seven days after the election in order to be counted.

Voters are required to wear a face mask and maintain six feet of social distance when entering a Board of Elections building.

Early Voting

Early voting will be held at 18 locations throughout Queens beginning Saturday, June 13 and ending on Sunday June 21. See the times and locations for early voting below.

Dates and Times

Saturday, June 13, 2020 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 14, 2020 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, June 15, 2020 – 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 – 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 – 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 18, 2020 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, June 19, 2020 – 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 20, 2020 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 21, 2020 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Early Voting Locations

First Baptist Church of East Elmhurst (100-10 Astoria Boulevard, East Elmhurst, NY 11369)

Queensborough Elks Lodge No. 878 (82-20 Queens Boulevard, Flushing, NY 11373)

Museum of the Moving Image (36-01 35th Avenue, Astoria, NY 11106)

Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens (21-12 30th Road, Long Island City, NY 11102)

Rego Center Community Room (61-00 97th Street, Rego Park, NY 11374)

Holy Trinity Parish Church (222-05 116th Avenue, Cambria Heights, NY 11411)

Queens College (65-30 Kissena Boulevard, Queens, NY 11367)

The Boys’ Club of New York – Abbe Clubhouse (133-01 41st Road Flushing, NY 11355)

Korean Community Services (203-05 32nd Avenue, Bayside, NY 11361)

Rockaway YMCA (207 Beach 73rd Street, Arverne, NY 11692)

LaGuardia Community College (31-10 Thomson Avenue, Long Island City, NY 11101)

Board of Elections – Queens Voting Machine Facility Annex (66-26 Metropolitan Avenue, Middle Village, NY 11379)

Queens Public Library at Jackson Heights (35-51 81st Street, Jackson Heights, NY 11372)

Creedmoor Hospital (79-25 Winchester Boulevard, Queens Village, NY11427)

Helen Marshall Cultural Center at Queens Borough Hall (120-55 Queens Boulevard, Jamaica, NY 11415)

Resorts World Casino New York City (110-00 Rockaway Boulevard, Queens, NY 11420)

York College, Academic Core Building (94-20 Guy R Brewer Boulevard, Jamaica, NY 11451)

Rochdale Village Community Center (169-65 137th Avenue, Jamaica, NY 11434)

Who’s on the ballot?

Borough President: Costa Constantinides, Anthony Miranda, Donovan J. Richards Jr., Elizabeth S. Crowley, Dao Yin

Judge of the Civil Court: Jessica Earle-Gargan, John J. Ciafone

Representative in Congress – 3rd Congressional District: Michael Weinstock, Melanie D’Arrigo, Thomas R. Suozzi

Representative in Congress – 5th Congressional District: Shaniyat Chowdhury, Gregory W. Meeks

Representative in Congress – 6th Congressional District: Sandra Choi, Melquiades R. Gagarin, Grace Meng

Representative in Congress – 7th Congressional District: Nydia M. Velazquez Paperboy Love Prince

Representative in Congress – 12th Congressional District: Suraj Patel, Carolyn B. Maloney, Peter Harrison, Lauren Ashcraft

Representative in Congress – 14th Congressional District: Samuel H. Sloan, Badrun N. Khan, Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

State Senator – 12th Senatorial District: Michael N. Gianaris, Ignazio S. Terranova

State Senator – 13th Senatorial District: Diana S. Sanchez, Jessica Ramos

Member of the Assembly – 24th Assembly District: Albert Baldeo, David I. Weprin, Mahfuzul Islam

Member of the Assembly – 31st Assembly District: Shea Uzoigwe, Lisa George, Khaleel Anderson, Tavia Blakley, Richard David, Derrick DeFlorimonte

Member of the Assembly – 33rd Assembly District: Clyde Vanel, Oster Bryan

Member of the Assembly – 34th Assembly District: Joy Chowdhury, Michael G. DenDekker, Angel Cruz, Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, Nuala O’Doherty-Naranjo

Member of the Assembly – 35th Assembly District: Jeffrion L. Aubry, Hiram Monserrate

Member of the Assembly – 36th Assembly District: Aravella Simotas, Zohran Kwame Mamdani

Member of the Assembly – 37th Assembly District: Catherine Nolan, Danielle Brecker, Mary Jobaida

Member of the Assembly – 38th Assembly District: Joseph De Jesus, Michael G. Miller, Jenifer Rajkumar

Member of the Assembly – 39th Assembly District: Catalina Cruz, Ramon A. Ramirez

Member of the Assembly – 40th Assembly District: Ron Kim, Steven Lee

Judge of the Civil Court – District – 6th Municipal Court District – Queens: Leigh K. Cheng, Juan Hong

Female State Committee – 28th Assembly District: Ronnie Croce, Virginia Ramos-Rios

Female State Committee – 34th Assembly District: Ellen Raffaele, Stephanie Gonzalez

Female State Committee – 35th Assembly District: Zoila C. Alonzo, Clara M. Salas

Female State Committee – 37th Assembly District: Emilia Decaudin, Corrine K. Haynes Wood

Female State Committee – 39th Assembly District: Carmen F. Enriquez, Victoria S. Steinberg

Male State Committee – 28th Assembly District: Edwin K. Wong, Steven M. Goffner

Male State Committee – 29th Assembly District: Kevin Rucker, Aaron K. Ambrose

Male State Committee – 31st Assembly District: William McDonald, Khaleel Anderson

Male State Committee – 34th Assembly District: Daniel Quintero, Matthew E. DiStefano

Male State Committee – 35th Assembly District: Derek A. Slaughter, David Aiken

Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 23 Part B: Jeanette M. Garramone, Torey Schnupp

Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 24 Part A: Martha Taylor, Moumita Ahmed

Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 24 Part B: Susan L. Seinfeld, Farzana Chowdhury

Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 27 Part B: Sandra Povman, Catriona Schlosser

Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 28 Part A: Maria D. Kaufer, Karen Koslowitz

Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 29 Part A: Leslie Spigner, Ruth Campbell

Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 30 Part B: Melissa Sklarz, Melissa E. Bair

Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 32 Part A: Mobassera Begum, Yvonne Reddick

Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 34 Part A: Lucia V. Africano, Liliana C Melo, Dawn Siff

Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 34 Part B: Isabel Encalada, Monica V. Valdes

Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 35 Part A: Larinda C. Hooks, Sonya Harvey

Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 35 Part B: Barbara J. Jackson, Malikah K. Shabazz

Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 36 Part B: Carolyn Scarano, Shawna M. Morlock

Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 37 Part A: Deirdre A. Feerick, Emilia Decaudin

Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 37 Part B: Melissa A. Bieri, Diane R. Ballek

Female District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 39 Part A: Sayda Akter, Yanna M. Henriquez

Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 24 Part A: Mahtab Khan, David I. Weprin

Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 24 Part B: John Albert, Istehak Chowdhury

Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 25 Part B: Antonio R Miranda, Peter Tu

Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 27 Part B: Mark Morrill, Morton Povman

Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 28 Part A: Ethan M. Felder, Michael Cohen

Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 29 Part B: Elmer H. Blackburne, Sherwyn James

Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 30 Part B: Antonios Benetatos, Manual G. Gomez, Peter P. O’Donnell Sr.

Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 32 Part A: Patrick B. Jenkins, Fred T. Simmons

Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 33 Part A: I. Daneek Miller, Robert Williams

Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 33 Part B: Gregory W. Meeks, Anthony Rivers

Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 34 Part A: Manuel F. Perez, Luis A Gomez

Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 34 Part B: Andres Y. Vargas, Cesar Tello

Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 35 Part A: Ty Henry, Hiram Monserrate

Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 35 Part B: Ramon P. Cando, James B. Fogle

Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 36 Part A: Nick Velkov, Antonio Alfonso Jr., Felix J. DeVito, Zachariah J. Boyer

Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 37 Part A: Jesse Laymon, Michael J. McGuire

Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 37 Part B: Ian W. Magerkurth, Derek J. Evers

Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 38 Part B: Mufazzal Hossain, Stephen J. Forte

Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 39 Part A: Francisco P. Moya, Rodolfo Flores

Male District Leader – Democratic Leadership District 39 Part B: William H. Salgado, Mohammed S. Saleheen