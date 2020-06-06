Students, alumni host ‘Not for School But for Black Lives’ protest at Archbishop Molloy High School

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY ZACHARY GEWELB, JACOB KAYE & DEAN MOSES

Students and alumni from Archbishop Molloy High School are hosting a “Not for School But for Black Lives” protest outside of the Briarwood school on Saturday.

The protest comes after the Briarwood school faced backlash from alumni and current students due to their lack of an initial response after Floyd’s death and the several protests that have followed.

The movement generated a response from the school, which on June 2 posted a statement on their Instagram page that was widely panned as they flooded the comment section with criticisms and personal stories where they’ve experienced racism and bigotry by their own teachers and peers that was overlooked by the administration, as first reported by Queens Patch.

The protest was named “Not for School But for Black Lives,” a play on school’s motto: “Non scholae sed vitae” — not for school, but for life. About 200 protesters gathered at the school around 1 p.m., on Saturday. #demonstrators march outside of @Molloyhs for #BlackLivesMatter #queens pic.twitter.com/FRDeU1NV17 — Dean_Moses (@Dean_Moses) June 6, 2020

The group marched towards the Queens Criminal Courthouse – about a 10 minute walk from the Catholic school – where they took a knee for eight minutes, the amount of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin dug his knee into George Floyd’s neck as he died.

While on the steps of the courthouse, protesters sang Happy Birthday to Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was killed in her home by Louisville police. Taylor would have turned 27-years-old on Friday, June 5.

The demonstrators then began their march through Forest Hills, where the met up with a larger group of protesters. Together, the group was about 500 people strong.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Last updated at 3:05 p.m., on Saturday, June 6.