Protesters rally for equality at MacDonald Park in Forest Hills

Photo by Jose Cardoso

Queens Coalition for Solidarity and Queens Coordination Council are teaming up to rally for freedom and equality and speak out against bigotry, intolerance and hate.

The organizations set up a protest with community and faith leaders and elected officials from around the borough on Sunday at 4 p.m. at MacDonald Park, located at the intersection of Queens Boulevard and 70th Road in Forest Hills.

Ethan M. Felder Esq., Martha Ayon, Maria Kaufer organized the rally.

Several other organizations sponsored the event, including: The BlaQue Resource Network; Amplify HER; Jon McFarlane, Civil Rights Union Leader VOCAL-NY ; Excelling Church Social Justice ; Queens Community Board 6; Malkhut, Progressive Congregation of Western Queens; The Forest Hills Green Team; Metropolitan Black Bar Association; Lashawn “Suga Ray” Marston- Activist/Artist/Community Builder; Our Lady Queens of Martyrs; and LaToya Benjamin, Economic Leadership Council.

Photo by Jose Cardoso

This is a developing story. 

