Man killed, another injured in St. Albans dispute: NYPD

Photo via Getty Images

A Friday night dispute inside of a St. Albans home left one man dead and another in critical condition.

Police responded to a 911 call just before 10 p.m. on June 12 regarding an assault inside of a residence on 205th Street. Upon arriving at the residence, officers from the 113th Precinct found two men with multiple stab wounds.

EMS transported 23-year-old Kenroy Hurd — who lived at the residence — to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. A 45-year-old man who suffered stab wounds was transported to North Shore University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A police spokesperson said that the two men were involved in a dispute prior to the incident, the nature of which remains under investigation.

