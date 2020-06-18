Thief breaks into Astoria Popeyes and steals more than $4,000 in cash

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are searching for the thief who allegedly broke into a Popeyes in Astoria and stole more than $4,000 from the restaurant on Monday.

Police say the suspect forced his way into the restaurant — located at 32-78 48th St. — through the roof around 4:30 a.m. on June 15. Once inside, the thief nabbed approximately $4,600 from cash registers before fleeing the through a side entrance. On foot, the crook proceeded westbound on Northern Boulevard.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.