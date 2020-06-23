Challenge Charter School to open new high school in Far Rockaway

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Celebrating its first decade in Far Rockaway, Challenge Charter School is opening a new high school for the 2020-21 academic year.

The opening represents the fulfillment of a long-held dream of founder and CEO, Rev. Dr. Les Mullings who began Challenge Preparatory Charter School in 2010.

The new Challenge Charter High School will be a Career and Technical Education (CTE) and Early College school starting with ninth grade. Four pathways are offered in allied health, aviation, culinary arts and hospitality in partnership with industry and higher education institutions.

Graduates of the unique high school will receive either industry certification or an associate’s degree. The school welcomes transferring high school students for the 2020-21 academic year.

“Our new school is a dream fulfilled,” Mullings said. “At Challenge Charter School, we have always been dedicated to the future of our scholars, and this is the next step in helping them become ready for the work and the world ahead.”

Demand for seats at Challenge Charter School has remained strong with more than 1,500 applicants each year hoping for placement in 100-plus kindergarten seats along with limited open seats in grades 1 through 8. At full-term development of the school, Challenge Charter School will serve 1,560 students in the Far Rockaway community. It currently serves more than 800 students at three sites.

In a letter to Challenge Charter School families earlier this month, Mullings warned that questions remain to be answered regarding the upcoming year due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

“While we wait for answers from state and local officials, our leadership team has already been meeting regularly to work on our plans for the 2020-21 academic year,” Mullings wrote. “We will provide updates as soon as we have more information about how learning will continue, but know that learning will indeed continue whether remotely or onsite.”

Mullings also addressed the unrest in New York City and the nation in recent weeks.

“Our focus during this time is in our scholars, and so through our curriculum, they are encouraged to learn and to express their feelings in safe and constructive ways,” Mullings wrote. “With everything that our scholars are experiencing, from the way the novel coronavirus has disrupted their school year to the protests and riots, I want you to know our counselors are ready and available to speak with your children.”

There are a few seats available for incoming freshmen for the 2020-21 school year. Families interested in applying should contact enrollment coordinator Stephanie Bratton at sbratton@challengecharterschools.

More information is available here.