Winning Take-5 ticket worth nearly $65,000 purchased in Flushing

A winning lottery ticket worth more than $64,000 was purchased at a Flushing gift shop this week, the New York Lottery announced Friday.
The Take-5 ticket worth $64,116.50 was sold at United Fashion Gift Shop NY, located at 41-17 Kissena Blvd. in Flushing and was selected during the July 2 drawing. The ticket holder has up to a year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
Five winning numbers from a field of one to 39 are drawn every day at 11:21 p.m. for the Take-5 game.
The winning Take-5 ticket is the second to be purchased in Queens this week. A ticket worth $57,905 was sold at El Encuentro Deli Grocery, located at 40-42 National St. in Corona, and picked during the Monday, June 29, drawing.
A portion of the New York Lottery’s revenue is distributed to local school districts through out the state. Last year, the lottery contributed $3.47 billion to help support eduction in the state, according to the agency.