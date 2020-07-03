Winning Take-5 ticket worth nearly $65,000 purchased in Flushing

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A winning lottery ticket worth more than $64,000 was purchased at a Flushing gift shop this week, the New York Lottery announced Friday.

The Take-5 ticket worth $64,116.50 was sold at United Fashion Gift Shop NY, located at 41-17 Kissena Blvd. in Flushing and was selected during the July 2 drawing. The ticket holder has up to a year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.