Flushing resident announces bid for City Council seat

Longtime Flushing resident Sandra Ung is looking to become the first Asian-American woman to represent Flushing in the City Council.

Ung, who is currently serving as a special assistant to Congresswoman Grace Meng, launched her campaign for the 20th Council District in a video released on Monday.

“I am excited today to announce my candidacy for the New York City Council. I want to spend the next year talking with my neighbors, hearing their concerns and creating a campaign that is responsive to the needs of this community,” Ung said. “Our district needs better services for our diverse seniors, and our small businesses need direct assistance as they prepare to reopen. I will work specifically to assist the silent survivors of domestic violence — an issue that has spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The 20th Council District, which includes downtown Flushing, Murray Hill and Queensboro, is currently represented by Councilman Peter Koo, who Ung described as a “stalwart leader” in the community.

Koo was elected to the Council in 2009. At the end of 2021, he will vacate the seat, as term limits prevent him from running for re-election.

After serving the Flushing community with distinction for the past 15 years, Ung is vowing to represent all in the City Council.

She is a lawyer, public servant and a community advocate on issues that impact women, survivors of domestic violence, youth and the environment.

Born in Cambodia and raised in Taiwan, Ung immigrated to New York City with her parents when she was just 7 years old and has resided in Flushing since she was 10.

Ung attended P.S. 22, J.H.S. 189, Flushing High School and Hunter College, and then received her law degree from Columbia Law School in 2001.

After graduating from Columbia University, Ung worked with Sanctuary for Families, a nonprofit that provides free services to those facing domestic violence. She has worked as a staff member in the New York State Assembly, and has served in the office of multiple New York City Comptrollers.

For the last eight years, Ung has been a vital piece of the constituent service and community outreach operation at the office of Congresswoman Grace Meng.

Last month, Ung was re-elected as a State Committeewoman for Flushing. As a State Committeewoman Ung has provided free legal assistance, mammograms at no cost, and has delivered food to scores of home-bound seniors. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Ung has donated food to first responders — doctors, nurses, EMTs, police and firefighters — who are working long hours on the front lines.

