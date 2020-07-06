Ridgewood warehouse hits the market for $26.5 million

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 66,000 square foot industrial building in Ridgewood hit the market for $26.5 million, B6 Real Estate Advisors announced recently.

The building – located at 75 Onderdonk Ave. – is comprised of 63,000 square feet of warehouse space and 3,000 square feet of second floor office space. The building is being sold by Jason Richard Realty, LLC and brokered by Thomas Donovan, Robert Rappa, Tommy Lin, Eugene Kim and Bradley Rutkin of B6 Real Estate Advisors.

The warehouse space in located in a M3-1 zoning district that allows for 61,000 square feet of additional development.

It currently houses a tenant who occupies around 16,000 square feet until Dec. 31, 2021, at $18,483 per month, plus an increase in base year taxes.

According to B6 Real Estate Advisors, the building will be delivered with around 50,000 vacant square feet for the owner to use or to redevelop. The building is also equipped with three drive-in loading bays, 25-foot ceilings and direct access to the New York & Atlantic Railway for freight service.

For more on the property, head to b6realestateadvisors.com.