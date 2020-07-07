Queens congresswoman helps restore mail collection box in Woodhaven

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Congress member Grace Meng convinced the United States Postal Service to swiftly restore a mail collection box that the agency previously removed from the corner of 98th Street and the northbound service road of Woodhaven Boulevard in Woodhaven.

Residents of the area complained that the collection box was suddenly removed from the corner last month, which prompted Meng to contact USPS. She learned it had been taken away for repairs.

Those who live in the area objected to the removal since it forced them to walk several blocks to the nearest collection box, leaving many seniors unable to walk the additional distance.

After Meng urged postal officials to quickly replace the collection box, the fixed box was reinstalled at the site within days.

“This collection box serves an important need for local residents, and I’m pleased that those who use it can continue to do so,” said Meng. “Making my constituents travel further to send out their mail was a major inconvenience for them, and physically difficult, if not impossible, for many seniors. I thank the Postal Service for being responsive to the problem, and quickly returning the repaired collection box to the corner.”