Queens County Farm partners with Commonpoint Queens for special summer camp program

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park has partnered with Commonpoint Queens to provide a unique summer camp experience for kids.

The program, which begins Monday, July 13, and will operate through August 28, connects the expertise of Commonpoint Queens with Queens Farm’s unique STEM curriculum and bucolic 47-acre urban farm.

Families have the option to sign up for July and/or August sessions.

This partnership will allow young people the opportunity to explore the natural outdoor setting and take part in daily lessons about farm-centered activities provided by expert staff. Campers will also enjoy exciting and specialized activities such as nature walks, farming and scavenger hunts as well as traditional summer camp programming like arts and crafts, sports, theme days and games.

Queens County Farm Museum’s Executive Director Jennifer Walden Weprin said they’re excited to offer the new program in partnership with Commonpoint Queens.

“This partnership developed to serve the needs of our community as we look to engage youth this summer. Queens Farm’s 47-acre urban oasis connects campers to nature while integrating the farm’s acclaimed STEM programming. Farm Camp will include Design Your Own Farm, Salad Days, Compost Explorers and 18th Century Cooking among other moo-velous activities,” Weprin said.

The Queens County Farm encompasses a 47-acre parcel that is the longest continuously farmed site in New York state. The site includes historic farm buildings, a greenhouse complex, livestock, farm vehicles and implements, planting fields, an orchard and herb garden.

Danielle Ellman, CEO of Commonpoint Queens, said after months of virtual school and play dates, the children — and families — in the community would greatly benefit from all of the resources that come with summer camp.

“We’re incredibly lucky to be able to team up with the Queens County Farm to be able to reconnect young people with being outside and making new friends, and in this unique program, the ability to learn important life lessons from being at the farm every day,” Ellman said.

Commonpoint Queens has close to 70 years of experience providing programs and services to meet the needs of the community, and is operating several summer camp programs this summer that meet all CDC and New York City Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 summer camp protocol.

For more information or to register, click here or contact Sivan by phone (917-635-4227) or email (cpqfarm@commonpointqueens.org).