Police officer arrested in Queens for harassing and stalking ex-girlfriend: NYPD

An off-duty NYPD officer was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend in Queens on Wednesday, July 8.

Ernie Moran, 34, was charged with aggravated harassment and stalking, and had allegedly been bothering his ex-girlfriend for months, cops said.

Beginning in April and leading up until his arrest, Moran called his former partner multiple times a day and got into verbal and physical altercations with her, police sources said.

Moran was arrested around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday within the confines of the 115th Precinct.

The police officer has been on the force for six years and was based in Brooklyn, the Daily News reported.

Moran has been suspended without pay, according to the NYPD.