Subway Series meeting on Sept. 11 in Queens highlights Mets, Yankees’ 2021 schedule

The New York Mets and Yankees announced their 2021 MLB schedules on Thursday afternoon — making it official that they will face each other in a three-game series from Sept. 10-12 at Citi Field to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

It will be the headliner of a six-game Subway Series throughout the season as the Yankees will host the crosstown rivalry between July 2-4.

For the second straight season, National League East teams will face American League East teams during interleague play, meaning the Mets and Yankees will see each team from their neighbor’s division in 2021.

Due to coronavirus protocols that help limit travel, geographical matchups pitted the two divisions against each other for the pandemic-shortened 60-game season set to begin on July 23.

The Mets will open the 2021 regular season with a three-game tilt starting on April 1 at Washington against the Nationals. The home opener at Citi Field will be a week later on, April 8 against the Miami Marlins.

The Yankees will begin the season at home against the Toronto Blue Jays, also on April 1.

They won’t face their arch-rivals, the Boston Red Sox, until the first week of June, but MLB makes up for it with a loaded finish that will add to the drama of what is expected to be final playoff pushes.

The two clubs will meet 19 times in the Yankees’ final 105 games which — according to MLB Network’s Joel Sherman — is 18% of their games over the final three months of the season.

For the full schedules, continue below: